Why Do RVs Have Ladders To The Roof? Here's What They're For

An RV roof is a dangerous place and can put you more than 13 feet off the ground. You have to carefully avoid falling or stepping on skylights or vents which aren't designed to bear weight. The first step before climbing up there should be to consult your owner's manual, as it should state whether the roof was designed to be walked on. Many RVs may not even have a ladder to the top, to avoid customers climbing up and getting hurt.

Even if it's strong enough to support you, it's possible to cause damage to the roof. Some camper vans are similar in structure to a car. As you can imagine, walking across the roof of your car might create large dents, as the sheet metal isn't designed to support much weight. For example, these retro RV campers look just like a classic VW Bus. While they're cool-looking, you probably shouldn't venture onto the roof.

If your RV came with a factory installed ladder this probably means the roof is walkable, although it's always a good idea to verify this with your owner's manual or dealership representative. If you're unsure about your RV's capacity to handle someone on the roof, you can always perform maintenance with a sturdy ladder placed on the ground beside the vehicle.

