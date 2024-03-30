What To Know Before Installing Solar Panels On Your RV Roof

There are a variety of solar panels available on the market, but, unfortunately, not all of them work comparably. You'll need to choose the best solar panel for your RV based on its design. For instance, if your RV has limited space available on the roof, the installation might not be as straightforward. However, this is not a dealbreaker; you could make do with smaller panels or a portable solar panel kit that generates less electricity.

When installing solar panels, you can opt for either rigid or flexible panels. The two main types of rigid solar panels are monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon panels. The former is one of the best options available, and the technology makes use of solar cells that are manufactured from a single silicon crystal. If you decide to go with this type of solar panel, you'll likely need to drill holes in your RV's roof to fix the rack. Polycrystalline silicon is designed by melting different silicon crystals together. This means you end up with a solar cell that has higher impurities, but this sort of system has a lower price point.

Among flexible solar panels, you get to choose between thin-film amorphous silicon and flexible monocrystalline silicon panels. Thin-film amorphous silicon makes use of thin-film technology that is capable of withstanding high temperatures, making this type of solar panel a great option if you drive across hot weather states often. Flexible monocrystalline silicon solar panels are a great option too, since you can stick these panels to your roof and won't have to drill holes to install them.