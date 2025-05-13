What Does RV Stand For, And How Are They Different From Campers?

Recreational vehicles, also known as RVs, offer one of the easiest ways to get outdoors and visit national parks, campgrounds, and areas otherwise lacking hotel offerings. Campers and RVs are similar to one another, as they both offer their owners some incredible freedoms. However, while they may not be identical, the two terms are more similar than what you may expect.

The term 'recreational vehicle' is an umbrella term that houses campers, motorhomes, and pop-up trailers. Basically, anything that you can live in while on the road is considered to be an RV. For the general public, the term RV is most closely associated with motorhomes, or vehicles that can be driven separately from other vehicles and still house people.

Campers typically refer to live-in trailers that are pulled behind vehicles. That's not to be confused with pop-up trailers, which are a specific type of camper that requires owners to unfold their trailer and 'pop' it up. However, there are a number of other major differences between campers and RVs that you should know about.