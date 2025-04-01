Which Swiss Army Knife Has The Most Tools & How Much Does It Cost?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many different kinds of Swiss Army Knife, but a standard model comes with around seven to 12 different functions layered between its two scales. Some have less, like the minimalist Escort, while others have many, many more. Only one Swiss Army Knife can claim to have more tools than any other, though: the Wenger Giant, which comes with a whopping 141 functions. With so many implements, it's not just an all-in-one toolkit that you can hold in your hand — it's an entire hardware store.

Its official name is the "Wenger 16999," but its common moniker "Giant" is more appropriate. It doesn't just have more tools than any other model, it's also the largest of its kind. That makes sense, given how many implements are squeezed in between its two scales, which only come in traditional red. The 141 functions of the SAK come from 87 distinct tools integrated into its design. The Giant is over nine inches wide and weighs more than three pounds, though it's still just a few inches long. The typical handle size of a medium-sized Swiss Army Knife, such as the Spartan or Hiker. This not only makes it very odd-looking, but also not very practical to use as an actual tool.

Wenger knew this when it made the Giant, though, and it was never intended to be as functional as its smaller siblings. Instead, it's considered a collector's item meant to be showcased rather than used. As such, the Giant also comes with an official display case and even a certificate of authenticity from Guinness World Records, which proclaims it as "the most multifunctional penknife." Originally, the Wenger Giant cost around $1,400. However, you likely won't find the multi-tool at that price these days and can expect to pay a lot more.

