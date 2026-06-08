Which Leatherman Tools Come With A Pocket Clip?

Leatherman is one of the best-known brands of multi-tool pocket knives, perhaps second only to Victorinox Swiss Army knives. Unlike many of its competitors, this toolmaker is laser-focused on its multi-tools, though it sells a handful of other products. There are a lot of accessories, for example, which include multiple types of pocket clip.

Only a few Leatherman multi-tools come with an integrated pocket clip. These include the premium $150 Signal multi-tool, the affordable $50 Wingman, and two mid-range options, the Skeletool and the Curl. Other Leatherman multi-tools can be used with a clip, but they don't come with one. Getting a separate clip is not very expensive (they're all about $10) and Leatherman's website makes it easy to tell which standalone pocket clip can be mounted on which tool.

You can attach the quick-release belt clip sold by Leatherman on the multi-tools Wave Plus and Wave Alpha, Charge and Charge Family, and Surge. Other belt clips sold directly by Leatherman support the Sidekick, the Wingman, the Rev, and the K Series tools. Other multi-tools can be fitted with the Two-Screw Socket Clip, but for the most part, the brand doesn't say which ones. Some models' description, like the Bond, specify if they're compatible with this clip, but others aren't as easy to interpret. Either way, the two-screw clip seems like a last resort accessory. If a pocket clip is very important to you, try picking a product that comes with one.