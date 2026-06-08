Which Leatherman Tools Come With A Pocket Clip?
Leatherman is one of the best-known brands of multi-tool pocket knives, perhaps second only to Victorinox Swiss Army knives. Unlike many of its competitors, this toolmaker is laser-focused on its multi-tools, though it sells a handful of other products. There are a lot of accessories, for example, which include multiple types of pocket clip.
Only a few Leatherman multi-tools come with an integrated pocket clip. These include the premium $150 Signal multi-tool, the affordable $50 Wingman, and two mid-range options, the Skeletool and the Curl. Other Leatherman multi-tools can be used with a clip, but they don't come with one. Getting a separate clip is not very expensive (they're all about $10) and Leatherman's website makes it easy to tell which standalone pocket clip can be mounted on which tool.
You can attach the quick-release belt clip sold by Leatherman on the multi-tools Wave Plus and Wave Alpha, Charge and Charge Family, and Surge. Other belt clips sold directly by Leatherman support the Sidekick, the Wingman, the Rev, and the K Series tools. Other multi-tools can be fitted with the Two-Screw Socket Clip, but for the most part, the brand doesn't say which ones. Some models' description, like the Bond, specify if they're compatible with this clip, but others aren't as easy to interpret. Either way, the two-screw clip seems like a last resort accessory. If a pocket clip is very important to you, try picking a product that comes with one.
Which of these multi-tools should you get?
Let's take a closer look at the Leatherman tools that have a built-in pocket clip. The most expensive of these models, the Signal, is a 19-in-one multi-tool. It's the only tool on this list with a multi-blade knife and a separate saw (and a lot more), but it doesn't stand out for its weight and size, being about as light and portable as much less feature-packed tools.
The Wingman, on the other hand, is the cheapest option from Leatherman that still comes with a clip. It does not come with colored plastic handles, nor does it have a bit holder and replaceable bits. Instead, the tool is features a "streamlined design" with a fixed Phillips bit of unclear dimensions. There are also two slotted drivers, although one is just a thin piece of metal and the other is a thin piece of metal that also doubles as a wood file and a ruler. If you look to other brands, you could do a lot better for $50.
Of the two multi-tools with a pocket clip priced at about $90, the Skeletool is the most peculiar. This model is pure metal and full of small holes, which are presumably meant to reduce its weight, but might have also contributed to the name. Either way, this tool comes in at just five ounces, and it's a little smaller than the other Leatherman tools, too. It has just seven functions, but all the essentials are here — combo knife, bit driver, and bottle opener — plus a large, solid-looking pair of pliers.