The impetus for the original Leatherman Wave was a souped-up version of the Pocket Survival Tool. One of Leatherman's product engineers at the time, Ben Rivera, conceived of a new type of pocket multi-tool, the most notable feature of which was that you could flip the blade out with one hand, as opposed to other models where you needed to open the pliers with both hands before the blade could be deployed. Other engineers in the company were quickly enthused by this new design and began calling it "the Wave" because of the blade's distinctive wavy shape.

The Wave has gone through numerous iterations since its initial, highly successful conception, with engineers adding and refining features like stronger jaws, replaceable wire cutters, and an improved sheath. Following the original Wave's launch in 1998, the second iteration of the multi-tool, the Wave 2.0, manifested in 2004, followed by the advent of the Wave Plus in 2018.

Over 10 million units across the Wave series have sold since its inception, with the multi-tool remaining a steadfast standby in many utility belts, toolboxes, and camping kits worldwide. Naturally, Leatherman prides itself on its craftsmanship, with every Wave tool rated to last for decades before needing repair or replacement. It's so confident, in fact, that the warranty on Wave multi-tools reflects this. Since 2023, Leatherman has offered a hefty 40-year warranty on its multi-tools to members of its Leatherman Insider Rewards Program. If the tool breaks in any capacity during this period, Leatherman's warranty team will fix it and send it back to you, free of charge.

This warranty serves as an extra cherry on top, encouraging users to drop $129.95 on a Wave Plus rather than jumping between constantly breaking multi-tools.