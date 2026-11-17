This Leatherman Series From The '90s Is Still A Best-Seller Decades Later
In a similar vein to Band-Aids or Pepto-Bismol, the name Leatherman has become synonymous with its specialty of handheld multi-tools. Despite the multi-tool field being vast, with numerous implements across many functions and price ranges, Leatherman still maintains a comfortable position near the lead of the pack, distinct even from the likes of the classic Swiss Army Knife. Its crown jewel is the Wave series of multi-tools.
Since its debut in 1998, the Wave series, starting with the original Leatherman Wave, has remained one of the brand's most consistent best-sellers, with the current face of the series being the Wave Plus. The original Wave was a near-immediate success, and fans loved its design; the engineer who created it, Ben Rivera, eventually worked his way up to prominence as the brand's CEO. The tool even made cameos in classic film and television like "Rush Hour" and "The X-Files". This impressive ubiquity is a product of both the tool's generally reliable design and, to a greater or lesser extent, a particularly generous warranty policy from Leatherman itself.
The Leatherman Wave originally debuted in 1998
The impetus for the original Leatherman Wave was a souped-up version of the Pocket Survival Tool. One of Leatherman's product engineers at the time, Ben Rivera, conceived of a new type of pocket multi-tool, the most notable feature of which was that you could flip the blade out with one hand, as opposed to other models where you needed to open the pliers with both hands before the blade could be deployed. Other engineers in the company were quickly enthused by this new design and began calling it "the Wave" because of the blade's distinctive wavy shape.
The Wave has gone through numerous iterations since its initial, highly successful conception, with engineers adding and refining features like stronger jaws, replaceable wire cutters, and an improved sheath. Following the original Wave's launch in 1998, the second iteration of the multi-tool, the Wave 2.0, manifested in 2004, followed by the advent of the Wave Plus in 2018.
Over 10 million units across the Wave series have sold since its inception, with the multi-tool remaining a steadfast standby in many utility belts, toolboxes, and camping kits worldwide. Naturally, Leatherman prides itself on its craftsmanship, with every Wave tool rated to last for decades before needing repair or replacement. It's so confident, in fact, that the warranty on Wave multi-tools reflects this. Since 2023, Leatherman has offered a hefty 40-year warranty on its multi-tools to members of its Leatherman Insider Rewards Program. If the tool breaks in any capacity during this period, Leatherman's warranty team will fix it and send it back to you, free of charge.
This warranty serves as an extra cherry on top, encouraging users to drop $129.95 on a Wave Plus rather than jumping between constantly breaking multi-tools.