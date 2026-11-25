GM has announced that it's now offering digital keys for select vehicle models in its 2026 and 2027 lineup. Digital keys work like digital payment cards, added to automaker or digital wallet apps on mobile such as Google Wallet or Apple Wallet. That means you'll be able to unlock compatible vehicles with your iPhone, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phone. If and when you leave your physical key behind, you'll still be able to unlock and start your car. The caveat, if you can call it that, is you have to add the digital keys and authorize them before you can use them.

The eligible vehicles include the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, Optiq, and Lyriq, and the 2027 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade IQ, IQL, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, and GMC Yukon, and Yukon XL. The 2026 models will be supported from September and October on, and the 2027 vehicles will be supported from December — which is when you can start adding digital keys to your devices.

GM says the rollout will continue across additional GM vehicles in the future, which means we may see more models supported. Any newcomers will receive announcement updates in the what's new section in their mobile vehicle apps when the time comes. It appears this is the first time proper digital key functionality is coming to GM brand vehicles despite initially being mentioned by Apple in mid-2025.