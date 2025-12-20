Here's How To Store Your Car Keys On An iPhone

NFC, or Near Field Communication, is an incredibly underrated technology. It has existed on smartphones and other consumer electronics for years, and you might even be using it daily without realizing it. For instance, Tap to Pay is a convenience most take for granted today, and is a feature that relies on NFC. On iOS, the Wallet app handles your transactions, but there's a lot more you can do with the Apple Wallet app beyond using it as a means of payment — such as using it to unlock your car.

The feature can be set up on an iPhone XS or newer, provided you own a compatible car. The list of car manufacturers that let you use your iPhone as a car key is growing and, as of late 2025, includes automakers like Chevrolet, GMC, Porsche, Cadillac, Audi, BMW, and Hyundai. If you're uncertain whether this feature is available on your car, Apple recommends contacting your car manufacturer or dealership directly for confirmation.

The setup process will also differ depending on your car's make and model. In most cases, you'll need to go to the digital key settings using your car's display and follow the instructions. To add your iPhone as a car key, position it near the key reader and let NFC perform the handshake. Once set up, your iPhone can be used to lock, unlock, and start your vehicle.