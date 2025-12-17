Here's How To Store Your Car Keys On An Android Phone

There are many helpful ways you can use your Android phone beyond just calls and communication. NFC, or Near Field Communication, is a feature that doesn't get talked about or highlighted as much, but has wide applications, some of which you may already be using every single day. The technology is what makes Tap to Pay work, but it can do a lot more than facilitate contactless payments. For instance, it can allow your phone to lock and unlock your car.

Most modern vehicles now ship with smart keys, which eliminate the need for a physical key. Automakers have also slowly started to expand compatibility for digital keys, which allows consumers to unlock their cars using their smartphones. Both Android and iOS have supported this feature for a while now. On iOS, the Apple Wallet app is what handles your digital car key. On Android, you aren't tied to a specific digital wallet. For instance, Samsung devices can use the Samsung Wallet app to store car keys.

For other Android devices, you can use the Google Wallet app. Before you get started, though, you need to confirm feature compatibility. Digital car keys are available for select devices running Android 12 and newer. You can view the device compatibility list over at the official Android digital car key page, which also lists supported automakers and car models.