What Is A Smart Key For Cars And How Does It Work?

It's wild to think that not too long ago, we were all turning physical keys in car doors and ignitions. But today, many new cars don't come with keys at all anymore. That's because smart key technology has completely changed how we interact with our vehicles. With a smart key in your pocket or bag, your car knows you're nearby. The doors unlock automatically, the engine starts with a button press, and in some cases, you can even open the trunk with just a wave of your foot.

This kind of convenience didn't pop up overnight. Smart keys were first introduced to the public by Mercedes-Benz in 1998, after being developed by Siemens just a couple of years earlier. Since then, they've slowly made their way from luxury sedans to budget-friendly compact cars. Now, even electric vehicles and family SUVs come equipped with these clever little gadgets. Once you've used one, it's hard to go back.