How To Start Your Car If The Smart Key Battery Dies

The world of automotive technology moves fast, and no stone is left unturned. The simplest aspects of cars and their various parts and procedures have been under the microscope throughout the decades so as to tweak and evolve them over time. Even the humble car key has not been safe from technological advancement, as evidenced by the rise and evolution of smart keys in recent years.

A smart key works just like a regular car key, in that it can lock, unlock, and start the car. However, a smart key differs as no physical key blade is required, and the key does not need to make physical contact with the car. Typically, keyless entry is enabled by simply being in the vicinity of the car or by touching a sensor on the door. To start the engine, most cars with smart keys have a push button that fires up the engine before you even get in the car.

The technology works well and has been adopted by a wide range of automakers in recent years. However, it does beg the question: What happens when the smart key battery dies? Even the best car keys are no good without power, so can you still lock and unlock the car when the battery dies, and is it possible to start the car?

