How To Start Your Car If The Smart Key Battery Dies
The world of automotive technology moves fast, and no stone is left unturned. The simplest aspects of cars and their various parts and procedures have been under the microscope throughout the decades so as to tweak and evolve them over time. Even the humble car key has not been safe from technological advancement, as evidenced by the rise and evolution of smart keys in recent years.
A smart key works just like a regular car key, in that it can lock, unlock, and start the car. However, a smart key differs as no physical key blade is required, and the key does not need to make physical contact with the car. Typically, keyless entry is enabled by simply being in the vicinity of the car or by touching a sensor on the door. To start the engine, most cars with smart keys have a push button that fires up the engine before you even get in the car.
The technology works well and has been adopted by a wide range of automakers in recent years. However, it does beg the question: What happens when the smart key battery dies? Even the best car keys are no good without power, so can you still lock and unlock the car when the battery dies, and is it possible to start the car?
Smart keys usually conceal a physical key blade which can be used when the battery dies
Firstly, cars are usually sold with at least two keys, so if the battery in one of your smart keys dies, hopefully, you'll have another with a charged battery in a safe place. If yours has only one key, then keeping a spare battery at home or in the glove box is a wise idea. For this scenario, though, let's imagine you don't have access to another key or a spare battery. Some cars will have a proximity starting system, which means you can start the vehicle by holding the smart key near the start button, or wherever the sensor in your specific vehicle is.
If that doesn't work, your key may be able to help you with a cool hidden feature. Smart keys usually conceal a physical key blade, which is typically accessed by sliding a button or switch on the fob, revealing the blade. With this physical key, you can simply insert it into the door lock and twist it like you would with any older car, then do the same with the ignition barrel, allowing you to start as you usually would. If that's absent, consulting the owner's manual or contacting roadside assistance would be the final method to getting into and starting your car.