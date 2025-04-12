The Best (And Worst) Car Keys Ever Made

It's almost hard to believe that at one point, cars didn't have keys. Keys didn't become a thing until the 1910s, when automakers implemented them as a minor safety measure to prevent potential thieves from starting the engine. It's also fascinating that before 1949, cars used push-button starters. Then Chrysler introduced the ignition key that would crank the engine to life, and now we have returned to push-button starting.

Advertisement

Over 110 years later, car keys have become a bit more involved. They often have interesting designs and integrate a lot of functions that you can get to before you even get in the car. Some modern cars have moved past little remotes, instead placing the key within an app on your phone or smartwatch. We've seen tons of car key designs over the years, some of them really cool, some of them not so cool, and some of them that seriously leave us scratching our heads.