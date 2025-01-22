Who Owns Koenigsegg And Where Are The Cars Built?

Over the course of 30 years, Koenigsegg has proven itself to be a leader in the sports car world, developing some of the fastest and slickest-designed supercars ever made. This is thanks in large part to its innovative technology, which makes heavy use of carbon fiber in constructing its vehicles, allowing a more lightweight yet powerful build. Part of what makes Koenigsegg's out-of-the-box thinking so special can be attributed to its founder and country of origin.

Most of Koenigsegg is owned by its founder and namesake, Christian von Koenigsegg. Despite having no knowledge on car manufacturing and little in the way of funding, he aimed to create the best sports cars imaginable, and the Koenigseggs are fast indeed.

In 2019, von Koenigsegg sold a fifth of the company to National Electric Vehicle Sweden for $171 million with the intent of increasing manufacturing and distribution. The partnership ended in 2023 when NEVS' parent company, the Chinese firm Evergrande, collapsed. Since then, von Koenigsegg has maintained majority ownership, with a stake of less than 10% going to New York-based Chieftain Capital Management, which invested $51.4 million in the company in October 2024.

