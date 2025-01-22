Who Owns Koenigsegg And Where Are The Cars Built?
Over the course of 30 years, Koenigsegg has proven itself to be a leader in the sports car world, developing some of the fastest and slickest-designed supercars ever made. This is thanks in large part to its innovative technology, which makes heavy use of carbon fiber in constructing its vehicles, allowing a more lightweight yet powerful build. Part of what makes Koenigsegg's out-of-the-box thinking so special can be attributed to its founder and country of origin.
Most of Koenigsegg is owned by its founder and namesake, Christian von Koenigsegg. Despite having no knowledge on car manufacturing and little in the way of funding, he aimed to create the best sports cars imaginable, and the Koenigseggs are fast indeed.
In 2019, von Koenigsegg sold a fifth of the company to National Electric Vehicle Sweden for $171 million with the intent of increasing manufacturing and distribution. The partnership ended in 2023 when NEVS' parent company, the Chinese firm Evergrande, collapsed. Since then, von Koenigsegg has maintained majority ownership, with a stake of less than 10% going to New York-based Chieftain Capital Management, which invested $51.4 million in the company in October 2024.
Koenigsegg cars are still manufactured in Sweden
While some car companies rely on subcontractors to build their vehicles, Koenigsegg has kept its operations at its headquarters in Sweden since the beginning. Other major Swedish car brands such as Volvo and Polestar, on the other hand, have their cars manufactured in several countries, including China, India, Belgium, Malaysia, and the United States. And they're no longer Swedish-owned.
The specific city of Koenigsegg's operations within its home country has changed over the years. The company initially operated from the city of Olofström but moved to Margretetorp. In 2003, a fire damaged one of Koenigsegg's production facilities in Margretetorp and it moved to Ängelholm, where it currently operate in a former military base that once housed the Squadron No. 1 Fighter Jet from the Swedish Air Force. The location gave the team more space for manufacturing, test driving, and even allowing customers with private jets to land, thanks to a 165-foot-wide runway.
This new home also led to one of the company's most distinctive trademarks. Koenigseggs have a ghost symbol above the engine bay as a way of paying their respects to the flight squadron's World War II-era nickname, the "Ghost Squadron."