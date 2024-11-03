Why All Koenigsegg Cars Have A Ghost Emblem

In 1994, 22-year-old Christian von Koenigsegg started a company with little more than a dream of building the world's greatest sports cars. It would be small feat considering Koenigsegg had no experience building any car (let alone hypercars) and almost no funding.

Despite these hurdles, the Swede was so passionate that he succeeded in creating world-class cars devoid of compromise. Guinness World Records even anointed the CC8S (Competition Coupe V8 Supercharged) with having the world's most powerful production engine. It produces 655 hp at 6,800 rpm with 550 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm. Koenigsegg set a new Guinness record with the CCR, powered by a cast aluminum V8, kicking out 806 hp at 6,900 rpm with a maximum torque of 678 lb-ft at 5,700 rpm. Fourteen CCRs were built between 2004 and 2006.

From there, the record-breaking tradition continued, and today, those horsepower numbers are paltry compared to its newer models. For instance, the four-seat plug-in hybrid Gemera has a 5L Twin Turbo V8 producing an astonishing 1500 hp (at 7800 rpm), while its proprietary Dark Matter E-motor kicks out another 800 hp for a combined output of 2300 hp. Meanwhile, the Jesko's twin-turbo V8 cranks out 1280 hp (1600 hp on E85 in some markets).

These bespoke hypercars are ultra-rare and, as such, come with incredibly scary price tags. The cheapest cost around $1.5 million, while some fetch well over $4 million, so it's only fitting they all come with a spooky emblem.

