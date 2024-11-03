Why All Koenigsegg Cars Have A Ghost Emblem
In 1994, 22-year-old Christian von Koenigsegg started a company with little more than a dream of building the world's greatest sports cars. It would be small feat considering Koenigsegg had no experience building any car (let alone hypercars) and almost no funding.
Despite these hurdles, the Swede was so passionate that he succeeded in creating world-class cars devoid of compromise. Guinness World Records even anointed the CC8S (Competition Coupe V8 Supercharged) with having the world's most powerful production engine. It produces 655 hp at 6,800 rpm with 550 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm. Koenigsegg set a new Guinness record with the CCR, powered by a cast aluminum V8, kicking out 806 hp at 6,900 rpm with a maximum torque of 678 lb-ft at 5,700 rpm. Fourteen CCRs were built between 2004 and 2006.
From there, the record-breaking tradition continued, and today, those horsepower numbers are paltry compared to its newer models. For instance, the four-seat plug-in hybrid Gemera has a 5L Twin Turbo V8 producing an astonishing 1500 hp (at 7800 rpm), while its proprietary Dark Matter E-motor kicks out another 800 hp for a combined output of 2300 hp. Meanwhile, the Jesko's twin-turbo V8 cranks out 1280 hp (1600 hp on E85 in some markets).
These bespoke hypercars are ultra-rare and, as such, come with incredibly scary price tags. The cheapest cost around $1.5 million, while some fetch well over $4 million, so it's only fitting they all come with a spooky emblem.
[Featured image by Falcon Photography via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
What's the deal with the ghostly image?
In February 2003, the company was operating from its factory in Margretetorp, Sweden, which also happened to be a protected heritage building complete with a thatched roof. As one might expect, the highly flammable roofing material caught on fire, which is bad enough, but it happened mere weeks before they were to unveil the CC8S for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show. Many items were saved, but most of the company's early records were consumed. The tragedy prompted them to move, but not to just any location.
Fortunately, the Swedish Air Force base in Ängelholm was in the process of being decommissioned, and it was home to the legendary Johan Röd air squadron formed back in November 1940. It became known as the "Ghost Squadron" because it would typically take off early in the morning, patrol above the clouds, and land at dusk. People could hear the planes, but never saw them, hence the nickname.
As the base was closing, the "Ghost Squadron" pilots and staff asked Christian von Koenigsegg if he would honor them by placing their ghost emblem on the cars made at the facility. He agreed. Not only that, but the squad's motto was "The Show Must Go On," which the company also adopted. To this very day, the Johan Röd ghost is fixed to the rear hood above the engine bay of every Koenigsegg hypercar (which are some of the fastest ever made) that leaves the facility at Ängelholm.