Why Don't All New Cars Come With Keys Anymore?

In the old times, you wouldn't be able to go anywhere without your metal car keys. You need it not only to start the ignition, but to even get into the vehicle in the first place. These days, though, not all new cars come with such keys. In their place are electronic key fobs. These battery-powered plastic keys play a major role in modern cars' so-called keyless entry and keyless go system.

Just as its name suggests, keyless entry is your vehicle's capability to unlock itself and let you inside without the hassle of actively using a key. Keyless go functions the same way: you can run the car even when you don't insert a key into the ignition. With this keyless system, all you really have to do is approach the car with the key fob on your person and then press the small button on your car door handle to unlock it. To start the ignition, simply push the start button. All of these work because of the silent wireless communication between your car's sensors and your key fob.

Seeing as you don't need to fish for your keys from your pocket or bag every single time, the keyless system was a major convenience to owners. Besides offering ease of use, it's actually a way for car manufacturers to prevent thieves from hot-wiring vehicles. But is the keyless system all that great?

