Here's What That Small Button On Your Car Door Handle Is For

It has become more common to see keyless cars the past few years thanks to many brands implementing their version of the Keyless Entry System. There are multiple types of Keyless Entry Systems, however, varying from model to model. You can even install a Keyless Entry System into your older car.

Advertisement

The most common type of Keyless Entry System you'll see is also the oldest. Using a button on the key fob, drivers can lock and unlock the door without using the key itself — one of many hidden features you may find on your key fob. Another is the aforementioned button found on your two front door handles. It's also becoming more popular for cars to unlock automatically when you approach as long as the key fob is on your person. This doesn't require you to press any buttons at all.

Another type of Keyless Entry System is by using an app on your phone. This type of Keyless Entry System doesn't need a key fob at all. Instead, you and other drivers can lock and unlock your car if they have the programmed app and put their phone up to the vehicle. The first car to do this was the Tesla in 2017 but plenty of brands have followed suit since, including Lexus, Cadillac, Audi, Lucid, and Mazda — all of which have this feature as an option on every model.

Advertisement