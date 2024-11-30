Can You Add Remote Keyless Entry To Your Classic Car?

For those into faithful classic vehicle restoration, the idea of modernizing anything might be akin to nails on a chalkboard. But, while the automotive community can agree on its love of vintage car design, you can't argue that today's features, such as remote keyless entry, aren't incredibly convenient.

The automobile industry is always evolving, as evidenced by any number of old car features that you never see anymore. For further proof of ongoing change, some brands like Tesla have moved beyond the key fob and into a keycard technology, in a move that may change the industry going forward.

However, if you want to take advantage of the current remote keyless entry technology, can you add it to a time-honored classic car? Yes, in fact, there are a variety of kits specifically made to add this technology to older vehicles. But, there are a few considerations you should be aware of, such as fit, cost, and installation complexity.