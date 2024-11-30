Can You Add Remote Keyless Entry To Your Classic Car?
For those into faithful classic vehicle restoration, the idea of modernizing anything might be akin to nails on a chalkboard. But, while the automotive community can agree on its love of vintage car design, you can't argue that today's features, such as remote keyless entry, aren't incredibly convenient.
The automobile industry is always evolving, as evidenced by any number of old car features that you never see anymore. For further proof of ongoing change, some brands like Tesla have moved beyond the key fob and into a keycard technology, in a move that may change the industry going forward.
However, if you want to take advantage of the current remote keyless entry technology, can you add it to a time-honored classic car? Yes, in fact, there are a variety of kits specifically made to add this technology to older vehicles. But, there are a few considerations you should be aware of, such as fit, cost, and installation complexity.
Installation kits: universal vs model specific
You can find many different remote keyless entry kits online, which essentially come in two flavors: a universal/one-size-fits-all product and a specialized system corresponding to your vehicle year and model.
With the universal systems, you can either purchase a kit or purchase the various components separately. Be cautious, however: some of these kits are missing key parts, such as the door lock actuators or actuator rods, both of which are what make it possible to lock and unlock the doors.
You can also choose to purchase a kit specifically made for your model or series of vehicle. The advantage of this type of remote keyless entry kit is that everything should fit properly and seamlessly. Repudiable retailers that offer these specialized products may also provide additional information, such as which variations of the vehicle model won't work with the product, helping to prevent future headaches during installation. However, you'll pay dramatically more for these kits, as they retail for well over $200 vs around $40 for the universal systems.
Do-it-yourself or professional installation?
The choice between completing the job yourself or hiring a shop to install a remote keyless entry system is entirely dependent on your level of experience and skill. These systems require you to take apart your car doors, reference a wiring diagram, run, strip, crimp, and cover wiring (removing any piece of the vehicle's interior out of the way for access), and install and mount the actuator components, among other steps. If you have experience in these areas, installing a remote keyless entry kit could be a rewarding and fun process. However, without the appropriate level of knowledge or the proper tools, things could get frustrating quickly.
Many custom car shops and even some locksmiths can also install a remote keyless entry system into your car. However, the cost can vary depending on the vehicle, with some estimates approaching $300. While remote keyless entry is undoubtedly a useful feature, you can't beat the nostalgia of these classic car features that are probably gone forever.