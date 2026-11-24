Why Did Standard Residential 80-Gallon Water Heaters Disappear In The US?
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Many people view indoor plumbing as essential to modern living. The technology pumps water indoors and lets us flush toilets and take hot showers. Well, we also need water heaters for the latter. They used to be fairly sizable in the US, but then the government decided they weren't efficient enough.
Before 2015, residential water heaters came in all shapes and sizes. It wasn't uncommon to see houses with gargantuan 80-gallon heater tanks. However, these monolithic options disappeared virtually overnight in 2015 because in April, the US government initiated new energy regulations on newly manufactured heaters. It didn't matter if the tank used gas or electricity — all 80-gallon water heaters didn't meet the new regulations, so they could no longer be manufactured. But therein lies the key word: manufactured. All standard 80-gallon water heaters that were already on store shelves were fair game, but once retailers ran out of stock, customers had to buy more energy efficient alternatives or sizes.
Many people didn't find out about the new regulations until they tried to replace their water heater and discovered that 80-gallon tanks were no longer an option. And since gas heaters cost less to run than electric water heaters, tank size became as much a factor as the technology it used. While 50-gallon tanks became the standard for electric water heaters — mostly because the regulations heavily hit anything larger than 55 gallons with exacting standards — gas users only had to make due with slightly smaller 75-gallon tanks.
80-gallon water heaters still exist, but they aren't standard anymore
When the government set up the energy efficiency regulations that effectively banned 80-gallon water heaters, technology was very different. Remember, this was the year we got the Apple Watch and the original Amazon Echo. Technology has evolved since then, so water heaters that were banned in 2015 are now viable options — with the right heating method, that is.
While some people claim they still use 80-gallon electric water heaters or have had new ones freshly installed (and you can find one if you know where to look), the majority run on hybrid heat pump technology. Unlike standard electric water heaters, these tanks draw in ambient heat and transfer it into the water, only swapping to standard electric heating methods when users require a lot of hot water. Consider these heat pump heaters the hybrid vehicles of the plumbing world, and not just because they share many disadvantages with hybrid cars (e.g., higher upfront cost).
Of course, depending on your situation, an 80-gallon water heater might be overkill even if it meets government regulations. Most families can get by with a heater that stores anywhere between 40 to 75 gallons of water, depending on how much they use. Washing machines, bathtubs, and dishwashers are the biggest water consumers, so if you don't have a large family and budget wisely, you won't need an 80-gallon water heater to maintain a steady stream of hot water.