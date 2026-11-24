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Many people view indoor plumbing as essential to modern living. The technology pumps water indoors and lets us flush toilets and take hot showers. Well, we also need water heaters for the latter. They used to be fairly sizable in the US, but then the government decided they weren't efficient enough.

Before 2015, residential water heaters came in all shapes and sizes. It wasn't uncommon to see houses with gargantuan 80-gallon heater tanks. However, these monolithic options disappeared virtually overnight in 2015 because in April, the US government initiated new energy regulations on newly manufactured heaters. It didn't matter if the tank used gas or electricity — all 80-gallon water heaters didn't meet the new regulations, so they could no longer be manufactured. But therein lies the key word: manufactured. All standard 80-gallon water heaters that were already on store shelves were fair game, but once retailers ran out of stock, customers had to buy more energy efficient alternatives or sizes.

Many people didn't find out about the new regulations until they tried to replace their water heater and discovered that 80-gallon tanks were no longer an option. And since gas heaters cost less to run than electric water heaters, tank size became as much a factor as the technology it used. While 50-gallon tanks became the standard for electric water heaters — mostly because the regulations heavily hit anything larger than 55 gallons with exacting standards — gas users only had to make due with slightly smaller 75-gallon tanks.