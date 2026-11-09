5 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Water Heater

Leaks, rusty water, and frequent heating problems are some of the signs that it may be time to replace your water heater. The appliance doesn't always stop working all at once, and it's common for warning signs to appear first, from reduced water flow to noises you hadn't heard before. So, when that starts happening, it's worth investigating whether it's time for a change.

You also need to consider your water heater's age, since it won't last forever. That lifespan can vary considerably depending on the type of equipment you have, the care it's received, and the water quality. Even two similar appliances that have seen the same amount of use can differ greatly in condition, which makes it important to evaluate each one individually.

Not every problem calls for a replacement, either. Some issues are repairable, especially a leaking connection or a single faulty component. That's why it's important to know the signs of a failing water heater so you can identify these problems and decide if you need to replace it.