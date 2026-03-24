What's The Average Lifespan Of A Water Heater? Here's What Experts Say

While most people use major appliances like stoves, refrigerators, and laundry machines on a daily basis, there are others in your home that you likely just don't think about very often. Perhaps more accurately, you may not think about them until they begin to malfunction and you're faced with either a pricey repair bill or an even pricier need to replace the item altogether. Among that particular subset, many a homeowner would be quick to list the water heater as the appliance they are most wary of losing.

There's good reason for such worry, of course; installing a new water heater will likely cost you several thousands of dollars on average, with the numbers varying significantly based on the model, brand, and style of device you select. If there's any good news when it comes to replacing your heater, once the installation is complete, you shouldn't need to worry about doing it again for a while. The question then becomes how long you've got before you have to do the whole thing all over again. Unfortunately, there is no concrete answer, as multiple variables can affect the appliance's lifespan.

While it's all but impossible to put a precise number on that lifespan, many industry experts claim that a traditional, well-maintained tank water heater should last anywhere between 8 and 12 years. If you opt for a more expensive tankless model, the lifespan may stretch to 20 years or longer, and if you're using an electric model from a major brand like Bosch or Rheem, the estimate is approximately 10 to 15 years.