Every Major Electric Water Heater Brand Ranked By Top Reviews

Hot water is a luxury people often take for granted. However, most homes enjoy a ready supply at optimal temperatures for bathing, heating, and feeding machines to wash our clothes and dishes. A reliable and efficient gas-fired or electric water heater is usually an essential component of modern houses, and it should be expected to work quietly in the background to provide a comfortable lifestyle for many years with minimal servicing and maintenance.

Three primary domestic water heater variants exist: electric heat pump, tanked, and tankless models. Each has its features and benefits. While some manufacturers make all types of water heaters, some specialize in one or two variants, and they are usually available in several sizes and configurations to suit different household conditions. It is, therefore, essential to first identify your specific requirements for a water heater to ensure it is a good fit.

SlashGear has ranked the best water heater brands based on reports from top reviewers, including Forbes, Popular Science, Carbon Switch, and others. Interestingly, leading aggregate site Consumer Reports found that performance was too similar between certain water heater products to make a fair comparison. Instead, the pros and cons are based on their range of products, efficiency, value, features, and warranties.