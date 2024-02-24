Every Major Electric Water Heater Brand Ranked By Top Reviews
Hot water is a luxury people often take for granted. However, most homes enjoy a ready supply at optimal temperatures for bathing, heating, and feeding machines to wash our clothes and dishes. A reliable and efficient gas-fired or electric water heater is usually an essential component of modern houses, and it should be expected to work quietly in the background to provide a comfortable lifestyle for many years with minimal servicing and maintenance.
Three primary domestic water heater variants exist: electric heat pump, tanked, and tankless models. Each has its features and benefits. While some manufacturers make all types of water heaters, some specialize in one or two variants, and they are usually available in several sizes and configurations to suit different household conditions. It is, therefore, essential to first identify your specific requirements for a water heater to ensure it is a good fit.
SlashGear has ranked the best water heater brands based on reports from top reviewers, including Forbes, Popular Science, Carbon Switch, and others. Interestingly, leading aggregate site Consumer Reports found that performance was too similar between certain water heater products to make a fair comparison. Instead, the pros and cons are based on their range of products, efficiency, value, features, and warranties.
Choosing the Right Water Heater
Making the right choice of water heater is critical when installing, replacing, or upgrading a hot water system. It can depend on many variables, including budget, installation space, hot water requirements, and availability of power sources.
When buying a water heater, the warranty is of utmost importance. Manufacturers carefully calculate a unit's lifespan, with some claiming it will last 15 years or longer. However, once a warranty expires, it should be accepted that a water heater's days are numbered, as corrosion and faults can have dangerous or costly consequences.
Recovery time, or the time it takes to reheat its contents to the required temperature after use, should be a chief consideration when buying a tank-based water heater. As a rule of thumb, those tank-based heaters with the shortest recovery times and the longest warranties are the best you can buy.
The other two main types of residential water heaters are tankless and electric heat pump units. The latter are energy-efficient and produce water on demand, but are expensive and generally have lower flow rates. On the other hand, tankless heaters are very reliable, efficient, and compact but may not meet the demands of large households running several hot water fixtures.
9. Ecosmart
U.S. brand Ecosmart is a tankless gas and electric water heater specialist. As the name suggests, it focuses primarily on green energy products that offer consumers efficiency and economic performance. Its products mainly target residential users, although some are suitable for industrial and commercial applications.
Ecosmart products are available at large department stores such as Home Depot and True Value and online at retailers including Amazon. Its Element range of compact electric water heaters encompasses whole home and point-of-use units to provide continuous hot water around the home, and many models include a substantial 12-year warranty.
Common features of the Ecosmart range of gas-operated tankless water heaters include low nitrous oxide emissions and advanced electronics designed to boost efficiency. The water savings option significantly reduces water flow until the desired temperature is reached, saving on usage, and they can be configured to activate even when water demand is low.
Ecosmart has just 13 tankless electric heaters. However, the brand caters to most requirements within this segment. These heaters are good value, starting at under $200 for an entry-level unit, and many offer impressive features. There are lengthy warranties on some products, and they are well suited to the eco-friendly consumer.
8. Bosch
Renowned technology company Bosch was founded in Stuttgart, Germany in 1866. The company has operated in the United States since 1906 and provides solutions for mobility, home appliances, power tools, and industry. It offers high build quality across its impressive range of water heaters and is notable for its compact units, making Bosch products an ideal choice where space is limited.
The Bosch range includes electric tank-based, gas tankless, and electric tankless water heaters. The product line is limited to a few models per variant compared to other brands, but the quality is consistent throughout. Its "Tronic" line of electric tankless water heaters consists of just five options, but all offer compact and lightweight properties, with some models offering 89% thermal efficiency.
The "Therm" range of gas tankless heaters is also highly efficient. It comprises an option with low nitrous oxide, an ultra-high-performance model with a BTU rating of 225,000, and the flagship "Greentherm" model with a 15-year warranty and a companion app for remote control.
The Bosch selection is limited to tankless models but is well-suited to smaller installations. They are affordable, starting at around the $200 mark, minus installation costs, and offer good thermal efficiency. Warranties vary according to the type of heat exchanger used, in some models lasting as long as 15 years.
7. Takagi
Takagi is a Japanese water heater brand focusing on tankless systems. It was founded in 1952 and quickly became a market leader in hot water solutions. It specializes in gas-operated systems, which are high in quality and are chiefly sold via contractors and plumbing wholesale outlets. The company was the first in its industry to provide a unit with a 95% thermal efficiency rating and the first to offer tankless heaters exclusively to the U.S. market.
Takagi is an innovative company, having created convertible units and unique safety devices. It is also an environmentally-conscious company that strives to make efficient systems that are more eco-friendly. Its product line comprises over 40 models, with flow rates of between 6.6 and 10 gallons per minute and efficiency ratings of between 120,000 and 199,000 BTU (British Thermal Units) per hour. This rating is based on the time it takes to heat one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit and is an important consideration when buying any gas water heater.
The Takagi range is large, with over 40 models to choose from. Costs are quite high, at between $800 and $1,800 for a residential unit, and the product line is a little lacking in the way of innovation. With that said, their high-efficiency rating will save users money in the long run, and warranties of up to 15 years are certainly reassuring.
6. Bradford White
The Bradford White Corporation is a high-end American company producing technically advanced water heaters. It dates back to 1881, and its water heater facility is based in Michigan, where the large plant boasts an advanced robotic production line and research laboratory. Many of Bradford White's products are Energy Star certified for efficiency.
The Bradford White product line is comprehensive, with an impressive range of commercial and residential heaters of every common variant. These include tanked gas, tanked electric, heat pump, tankless gas, and tankless electric options. There are even solar units, "Eco Defender" models with reduced nitrogen oxide emissions, and a wide range of accessories available. Innovations include the brand's "Hydrojet" system to reduce the build-up of sediment and the Defender Safety System that prevents dangerous combustion outside the water heater.
The Bradford white range is extensive. However, its products are a little niche and less readily available than other brands. Prices, including installation, can cost from $600 to $2,000, and there is a good range of features in general. Bradford White water heaters are highly efficient, and rebates are available on your energy bills in some states as a result. Still, warranties are fairly average, ranging from six years to a decade.
5. Stiebel Eltron
Germany is a world leader in technology, and, unsurprisingly, the 100-year-old Stiebel Eltron produces high-quality gas and electric tankless water heaters, which are just as popular outside of Europe. The company is notable for its innovative range, including many space-saving designs and miniature heating solutions, with some, such as the Mini-E Thermostatic model, providing a sink with a single, inline hot water solution for handwashing.
Common features of Stiebel Eltron tankless products include its "Direct Coil" technology, which is self-cleaning to prevent limescale buildup, and "Advanced Flow Control" for accurate temperature regulation. The product line is divided between point-of-use systems for localized heating, whole-house systems, and commercial units, and much thought has been given to lifestyle solutions and practicality around the home. Many of these products are readily available at online outlets, including Amazon. However, they need to be installed by a certified professional after purchase.
The Stiebel Eltron range is limited, as it is mostly dedicated to point-of-use models. However, it does deliver good value, with most popular models costing between $650 and $850. Several innovative features and accessories are on offer, and a five-year warranty is standard on many products.
4. Navien
Korean brand Navien strives to constantly improve the efficiency of its range of condensing and non-condensing gas or liquid propane-fired tankless units. The non-condensing variant is the standard continuous-flow tankless water heater. In contrast, non-condensing models recycle the heat from exhaust gases post-combustion, resulting in greater efficiency and utility bill savings.
The Navien residential product line consists of four non-condensing models. Two are in the NHW-A series and feature the brand's ComfortFlow system, which uses a built-in recirculation pump, eliminating the requirement for an external unit. The other two belong to the NPN series, incorporating several unique features within their segment.
The two condensing models belong to the NPE-2 series. These promise to provide continuous hot water, better longevity, and less maintenance throughout their lifespan, which can be as much as 15 years, according to the Navien warranty. These units are initially more expensive than their non-condensing models, but they are far more efficient, saving money in the long run.
The Navien range is comparatively small, consisting of just six models, but while choice is limited, quality is high. Average costs are higher than average at between $1,400 and $2,300, not including installation. However, they offer innovative and money-saving features, and the warranties are reassuringly long.
3. Rinnai
Japanese brand Rinnai has amassed some impressive credentials over its history spanning more than 100 years. It is the best-selling tankless water heater brand in the United States and Canada. It offers the best warranties in the industry and a wide range of water heaters known for being very efficient and competitively priced. It prides itself on its products' reliability and provides installation and financing to make purchasing easier. Additionally, it is the proud chosen water heater supplier for revered brands such as Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin Robbins, and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Like Navien, Rinnai specializes in condensing and non-condensing tankless water heaters, stating that every residential product is made to the same high standards as its commercial machines. some include intelligent technology that automatically adjusts its heating pattern to your hot water usage schedule and smart technology that is programmable via Wi-Fi on some high-end models. Rinnai products are known to be long-lasting and are easy to install as replacements due to their flexible connectivity.
Rinnai offers around ten series of water heaters, each consisting of several models. The brand's quality is reflected in its prices; buyers should expect to pay around $2,000 on average for a whole house unit. For this, consumers will receive plenty of modern tech and practical features, plus five-year warranties for parts and up to 12-year warranties for heat exchangers.
2. A.O. Smith
A.O. Smith's domain name is simply "hotwater.com," which gives us an idea of how serious they are about water heaters. It is one of the best-known names in the industry, offering a wide range of tank-based and tankless models with electric and gas functionality and electric heat pump units. In short, A.O. Smith provides high-quality solutions for most residential and commercial requirements.
While the A.O. Smith company is 150 years old, it produced its first residential water heater in 1939 and has since become a significant manufacturer focusing on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. The company produces energy-saving gas, electric, and hybrid water heater solutions, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency has awarded A.O. Smith its Energy Star award several years running for its ongoing commitment.
Standout products in the A.O. Smith range include the Cyclone family of flagship units, with advanced technology to improve efficiency, and the ProLine series of commercial-grade residential water heaters with high-end components. The selection is comprehensive, with many models within each category, and you can expect to pay anywhere between $200 for a compact point-of-use unit and $1,500 for a flagship model. The choice is not as extensive on its electric units, but A.O. Smith offers an impressive range of gas-powered models, and warranties are decent at 10 years for most water heaters.
1. Rheem
Like many top water heater brands, Rheem is a long-established company that was founded in California almost 100 years ago. It is the largest water heater manufacturer in the United States, and, like A.O. Smith, Rheem is keen to develop eco-friendly products with a strong focus on efficiency and innovation. It releases a yearly sustainability progress report to keep the public abreast of developments, and the brand's motto, "A Greater Degree of Good," reflects its attitude towards ecological matters.
Rheem combines quality and diversity across its gas and electric water heater range. It is one of the most progressive brands, with some of the highest-rated products that boast high-tech features, such as companion apps and hybrid technology. The Rheem product line is comprehensive, offering tank-based and tankless gas and electric-powered solutions and heat pumps, hybrid, combi boilers, solar, condensing, and non-condensing units.
Recent innovations include the "Marathon" line of water heaters that it claims is the most durable in the industry, backed by a lifetime warranty. In addition, the "ProTerra" series of hybrid heat pump water heaters produces zero emissions, in keeping with the company's commitment to sustainable causes.
Rheem is one of the most complete brands operating today, with a comprehensive selection of high-quality water heaters to suit most applications. They represent good value at between $500 for a basic unit and $1,500 for one of the flagship models. They are also some of the most feature-rich water heaters available, and warranties typically last ten years but much longer in some cases.