Your Water Heater Needs Your Attention To Last Longer And Save You Money

The water heater is designed to be a pretty low-maintenance device. But while it doesn't need constant looking after, some care can save you from that unexpected blast of cold, dirty water when the heater does fail. It can also dramatically improve the life of your water heater — no matter what brand it is — and save you from a big expense down the line. Prevention is, after all, better than cure.

The first thing you need to be mindful of is sediment buildup from all those loose minerals. Sadly, even the cleanest supplied water isn't free from those. Loose minerals turn into gunk at the bottom of your tank, and even a single inch can significantly reduce efficiency – the burner is forced to work harder, and your electricity bills grow longer. Sometimes, that layer even acts as a trap for water. And as this trapped water starts boiling, it tries to escape, resulting in popping or rumbling sounds. The good news is that you can fix this yourself without calling a pro.

One technique, as reported by Fox 13, involves leaving the water supply on while attaching a hose to the tank's bottom drain and opening the valve. This results in a continuous incoming pressure that pushes out sediment more forcefully. Just keep this process up until the ejected water starts looking clear. It may seem like a difficult task if you haven't done it before, but it's something you thankfully only need to perform once a year.