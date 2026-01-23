Don't Suffer With A Slow Water Heater – Try These Solutions Instead

A water heater is a crucial component in modern homes. It works quietly and tirelessly to provide an immediate, constant supply of hot water for showering, cleaning dishes, and other basic life functions. But despite bringing comfort and convenience, it's an appliance that we tend to take for granted until it breaks down or surprises you with a pool of water in your basement.

Sure, the appeal of water heaters from top brands is that they can last six to 15 years on average with proper maintenance. Still, terrible habits like doing the really complex repairs yourself and neglecting maintenance can shave off precious years from your heater's shelf life. As a result, it will begin to deteriorate, and you'll find yourself waiting in frustration for hot water to make its way to the faucet, only to get a blast of cold water instead.

When this happens, you might be tempted to contact a local plumber. Before paying anywhere from $45 to $150 an hour – just for labor — to have a pro fix an issue, you'll want to try to solve it yourself. After all, as long as you have a basic home tool kit and you don't mind getting dirty or wet in the process, there's a good chance you can resolve the issue without the help of a professional. This way, you will save money and time, and you'll probably prevent a small issue from escalating.