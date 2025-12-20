You're Probably Not Draining Your Home's Water Heater As Often As You Should

All in all, draining a water heater isn't complicated. All you'll need is garden hose for drainage, a screwdriver or water heater drain valve key to get the water flowing, and a drain pan or bucket can help with drips.

1. Turn the water shutoff valve at the top of the tank to cut off the water flow.

2. Turn off the power to your tank. Electrical tanks will need to be shut off via your home's electrical panel, while gas units can be turned to "pilot" on their thermostat or have their gas supply cut off.

3. It's a good idea to give the water in your heater time to cool off. It's recommended that the water sits at least a few hours, or overnight if you'd prefer to be extra safe.

4. Take one end of your hose and place it outside or your floor drain. The other end connects to the drain valve at the bottom of the tank.

5. Turn on a nearby sink, specifically the hot side, to alleviate pressure in the system. The drain valve can now be opened to empty the tank.

6. Once drained, keep the drain valve open and reopen the cold water to flush remaining sediment from the system.

7. With the water running clear, close the drain valve and remove the hose. Turn the water on to refill the tank and once it's full, the heat can be turned back on.

There are plenty of gadgets that can save you money on water and electricity, though taking care of the appliances in your home is a huge in these regards, too. Routinely draining your water tank is great for energy costs, water safety, and the prolonged physical integrity of the unit.