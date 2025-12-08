5 Gadgets Than Can Save You Water, Electricity, And Cash

Unless you've somehow found a way to successfully live off-grid, odds are you have some hefty electricity and water bills. Not everyone can collect rainwater or install solar panels to avoid energy charges. Even those who live simply might see increasingly larger bills each month.

All across the U.S., retail electricity prices have increased even faster than the rate of inflation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Both drinking water and sewer service costs have also increased significantly, according to a 2025 research report by Bluefield Research.

While rates for both electricity and water are increasing nationally, the exact amount you'll pay depends on where you live, the size of your home, and, of course, your habits. If you've tried cutting back but want to make a bigger dent in your bills, there's some good news. A few simple gadgets can save you water, electricity, and cash every year — and with very little effort.