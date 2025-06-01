How Do Smart Thermostats Work & What Happens If They Lose Internet Connection?

Smart thermostats come equipped with built-in sensors that monitor your home's ambient temperature, humidity, and in many models, occupancy or motion. The thermostat uses these sensors to monitor your home's temperature as well as determine whether anyone is home, which allows it to optimize your home's heating and cooling in a way that makes the most sense at the time. Like any device, some work better than others, as we explain in our list of ranking major smart thermostat brands.

Smart thermostats will typically connect to your home's HVAC system using the same wiring that traditional thermostats do. Still, before you buy one, you need to confirm that it's compatible with your home's HVAC system because not all support the wiring or voltage requirements smart thermostats need. Once you've installed a smart thermostat, it'll start collecting data about your daily routine and habits, like what temperature you prefer in the morning versus at night, when the house is empty, and how long it takes to heat or cool different parts of your home. It'll use machine learning algorithms to analyze the data it's gathered to build a schedule that adjusts as it gets to know your habits.

Because it's a Wi-Fi-enabled device, when you're not at home, you'll still be able to monitor your thermostat remotely using a smartphone app. You can check in and adjust your home's temperature as needed. However, you shouldn't overdo it or you may end up doing things that make your home's smart thermostat less efficient than it would be if you just left it alone.