Do Smart Switches Work Without Wi-Fi?
As part of their quest to make their homes more intelligent, many people install smart switches. With a smart switch, you can use a smartphone app or voice assistant to control your lighting remotely, and in some setups, even certain appliances. Besides lighting, there are several other clever ways you can use smart switches around your house to simplify your daily routine. If you have installed smart switches in your home, you depend on them to work as needed. Given that these switches are connected to your home's wireless network, you might be wondering what happens if your Wi-Fi goes down — will your smart switches stop working too, leaving you in the dark or stuck with the lights on when you're trying to get some much-needed sleep?
That's a valid concern, but the good news is that your smart switches will keep working even if your home loses its Wi-Fi connection. You'll be able to use your smart switches to turn your lights on and off. The only thing is, you'll have to do it the old-fashioned way by pressing the switch manually, just like with regular switches. While this may be an inconvenience for those used to controlling their smart switches with their voice or an app, it's a handy backup for when the Wi-Fi goes out and your smart home becomes a little less intelligent than you'd like.
Smart switches do work without Wi-Fi
Yes, your smart switches will work without Wi-Fi, but not in the same way they do when connected to your home's wireless network. When your smart switches aren't connected to Wi-Fi, they'll revert to basic manual operation, losing all of their smart functionalities. That means no more controlling them with a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo, although if your Wi-Fi is down, your smart speaker probably won't be working either. In other words, it'll work just like any other ordinary light switch.
That being said, some smart switches can still work even if your Wi-Fi goes down. Just like certain smart home devices function without an internet connection, these switches may support alternative connection options, like Bluetooth or Zigbee. However, they might only offer limited features in such cases.
If you have Bluetooth-enabled smart switches and your home's Wi-Fi stops working, you'll still be able to communicate with them as long as your smartphone is within range. As far as Zigbee-based switches go, they can maintain their connection by talking to a Zigbee-compatible hub like Samsung SmartThings or Home Assistant.
Can smart switches keep their schedules when Wi-Fi is down?
Like the Apple watch, which lets you set a sleep schedule, almost all smart switches can be programmed to turn lights on or off automatically at set times. And unlike Wi–Fi–dependent devices, some of these switches can retain and follow those schedules even when they're not connected to the internet. Once you program this type of smart switch, it will continue to turn your lights or appliances on and off at the designated time, whether your Wi-Fi connection is active or not.
Smart switches with the ability to run schedules without Wi-Fi are especially useful if you have a consistent routine you need to maintain, like waking up to a lit room or turning on the lights to make your house appear occupied even when you're away. However, you'll typically need a Wi-Fi connection if you want to change your smart switches' schedule or access their advanced features. Furthermore, not all smart switches support offline scheduling, so when you're shopping for one, you should check to see if it has this functionality.