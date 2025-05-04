Do Smart Switches Work Without Wi-Fi?

As part of their quest to make their homes more intelligent, many people install smart switches. With a smart switch, you can use a smartphone app or voice assistant to control your lighting remotely, and in some setups, even certain appliances. Besides lighting, there are several other clever ways you can use smart switches around your house to simplify your daily routine. If you have installed smart switches in your home, you depend on them to work as needed. Given that these switches are connected to your home's wireless network, you might be wondering what happens if your Wi-Fi goes down — will your smart switches stop working too, leaving you in the dark or stuck with the lights on when you're trying to get some much-needed sleep?

That's a valid concern, but the good news is that your smart switches will keep working even if your home loses its Wi-Fi connection. You'll be able to use your smart switches to turn your lights on and off. The only thing is, you'll have to do it the old-fashioned way by pressing the switch manually, just like with regular switches. While this may be an inconvenience for those used to controlling their smart switches with their voice or an app, it's a handy backup for when the Wi-Fi goes out and your smart home becomes a little less intelligent than you'd like.