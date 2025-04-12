You Might Be Making The Smart Thermostat In Your Home Less Efficient - Here's How

One of the ways homeowners can see a difference in utility usage with a smart thermostat is by activating a mode called geofencing. Geofencing uses either motion sensors or can tap into your smartphone's location to determine when you're not home. If the thermostat can identify that the house is empty, it will automatically switch into a mode that uses less energy, prioritizing efficiency over comfort.

Advertisement

So, in the winter, for example, the system would turn down the heat and, in the summer, it would allow the temperature to rise. Many people have and perhaps still do this manually just before leaving for work; however, geofencing is more convenient as it requires no additional action from the homeowner. Once you return to your home, the system recognizes your presence and reverts to a more accommodating temperature, much in the way you would adjust the thermostat by hand when entering after being away.

However, the issue is that many systems require you to activate this feature, and many homeowners may be skipping it. Honeywell smart thermostats include a geofencing feature, which will automatically be enabled during setup, assuming you don't choose to skip that particular step. Unfortunately, if a homeowner is unfamiliar with what geofencing is or perhaps plans to set it up later, once skipped, you'll have to navigate to the settings menu on your smartphone in the Honeywell app and specifically enable it.

Advertisement