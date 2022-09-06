The Terrifying Downside To Smart Thermostats

Using a thermostat can be a real lifesaver during a heat wave. Even if the outside feels like it's on fire, you can stay comfortable in your own home without risking overheating — or so most of us tend to think. However, a whopping 22,000 people recently found themselves locked out of their thermostats and stuck with temperatures reaching as high as 88 degrees Fahrenheit in the middle of a massive heat wave. This situation, which caused an uproar on social media, reveals something many smart thermostat owners weren't aware of: that they could lose control of the temperatures in their own house.

This unexpected breakdown, first reported on by Denver7, affected thousands of Xcel Energy customers on August 30, 2022. In these households, when someone tried to adjust the temperatures, they found that they were unable to do so. Among those frustrated Xcel users was Tony Talarico, who spoke to Denver7 and said, "It was 90 out, and it was right during the peak period. It was hot." Such temperatures certainly call for some tweaks on the thermostat, but when Talarico tried to do just that, he found that the temperature was locked due to an energy emergency.

Normally, customers are able to override these messages, but not this time. In the case of Talarico and thousands of other customers, the thermostat remained firmly locked at anywhere between 75 and 88 degrees. In a terrifying truth, many of these Xcel customers discovered for the first time that they are not in full control of what happens in their homes.