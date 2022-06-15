Why You Need To Use A Smart Thermostat This Summer

For savvy homeowners, purchasing a smart thermostat is a good investment and arguably the best way to cut down on the amount of energy you use — and thus, save money. It is especially cost-effective during long, hot summer days when energy consumption is through the roof. With almost everyone looking for ways to spend less money on bills, these thermostats offer a way for people to save more. It comes as no surprise that they are the second most popular smart device purchase among Americans — even surpassing smart tech devices such as lighting, kitchen appliances, and doorbells (via ValuePenguin).

They have other benefits too. Smart thermostats can track your energy usage so that you can see the times you are using the most energy and how much it costs. This data can be used to pinpoint the times you use energy the most and see how you can adjust (via Airquip).