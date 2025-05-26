Do Smart Plugs Use Energy While They're Off? Here's What You Need To Know

More and more people are looking for ways to make their homes smarter, and one way they're doing that is by using smart plugs. These plugs have become an easy way to control electronics remotely, even those that aren't smart by design. There are all sorts of creative ways you can use smart plugs in your home, with one of their biggest selling points being the promise they'll help cut energy costs.

However, you may be surprised to learn these handy devices use electricity themselves, even when the device they're controlling is turned off. The reason for this energy use is pretty simple: Smart plugs must stay connected to your home's Wi-Fi network so they can receive commands, respond to app inputs, and follow scheduled routines. That means they're always on in some capacity, even when it looks like they're off.

However, the amount of energy they consume when in standby is minimal and not enough to have much of an impact on your electricity bill. In fact, most smart plug models only draw about 1 watt of power while idle, which adds up to only a few kilowatt-hours per year for a grand total of just over a dollar a year, depending on the energy rates where you live. While there's no question this energy usage is relatively low compared to other household devices, if you're using several smart plugs in your home, you might want to get an idea of how that energy adds up, especially if they're connected 24/7.

