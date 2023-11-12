Can An Electric Water Heater Save You Money Or Will It Cost More?

Despite their higher price and inefficiency, gas heaters are cheaper to run in most regions over the heater's life because natural gas costs less than electricity in most places. Gas can sometimes cost only one-third of the equivalent amount of electricity. Over a 10-year lifespan, that would more than make up for the greater cost of purchase and installation.

Repair and maintenance will be more of an issue with a gas heater due to moving parts and the open flame that heats the tank, causing wear and tear on other parts as part of normal operation. Electric water heaters have maintenance needs, particularly calcification of the heating elements, but these are easily cleaned or replaced, so they are not as costly. Overall, the slightly higher repair costs with a gas heater are more than made up for by the savings in running it.

It's not really a cost issue, but while we're discussing maintenance, it should be noted that electric water heaters have one major advantage and one major disadvantage when compared with gas models. The advantage is that they do not require a pilot light, which can go out sometimes (and does not always relight on the first try); this, in turn, can introduce the possibility of a gas leak if your safety valve does not function properly. The disadvantage is that an electric water heater will not function during a power outage, while a gas water heater will continue to heat water.