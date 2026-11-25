YouTuber Project Farm has tested everything from knockoff DeWalt chainsaws to Harbor Freight's tarps, but now he's turned his attention to portable generators. In a recent video, he compared a selection of inverter generators that retail at various price points, with the cheapest generator in his study priced at roughly $300 and the most expensive costing around $1,200. After putting each one through a series of tests, Project Farm crowned the Honda EU2200i generator the overall winner, despite the fact that it was by far the most expensive of the bunch. It received the highest score in five different tests, although there was one area where it couldn't keep up with its rivals.

The voltage produced by generators can temporarily drop when demanding devices are connected to them, and Project Farm's first test evaluated how quickly each of the generators could recover. In both Eco Mode and standard mode, the Honda generator performed the best, dropping the least voltage and recovering the quickest. Two of the Honda's major rivals, the Generac GP2500i and Champion 201317 2500-Watt generator, lagged behind it in both voltage consistency and recovery time by a considerable margin. The Generac in particular suffered from significant voltage drops, since its Eco Mode couldn't be turned off, unlike its competition. Another test saw the YouTuber record the noise levels of each generator when they were placed 25 feet away from the microphone. The Honda was again consistently quieter than its rivals, with both the Generac and Champion achieving mid-pack finishes.