How Do Inverter Generators Work And What Are They Used For?

We don't usually talk or think about generators, but they can be real lifesavers when power outages happen. A backup generator will keep your electric devices running and even protect your home in case of an emergency. But before investing in a generator, you'll want to make sure to choose a generator that best fits your needs. Not only is the wrong unit a recipe for disaster, but if it's too large, it could mean wasted money.

There are several types of generators on the market. The most common are portable and standby generators, but inverter generators have become quite popular in recent years. They work quite differently from traditional models: instead of generating raw, fluctuating alternating current (AC), like conventional generators, inverters generate clean, stable power that's safe for your electronics. At first glance, inverter generators work much like their conventional counterparts, with a fuel-powered engine that spins an alternator to produce AC power.

That current is converted into direct current (DC) power with the help of a rectifier, but that's where the differences come in. Traditional generators usually send the DC straight into your circuit panels — something that can cause potential damage to sensitive electronics. However, an inverter generator will send the current into inverter units that convert it back into a consistent, low-distortion AC output. Think of it like running the DC through a filter; the outcome is power that's clean, steady, and less likely to create power surges. You'll also get a generator that's quiet, easy to use, and safe for your electric products.