How Do Harbor Freight's Tarps Stack Up To The Competition? This Test Found Out

In addition to hand tools, power tools, and other equipment, Harbor Freight sells tarps with various duty ratings. Tarps are useful for many DIY tasks. They can act as a barrier against the elements, protecting equipment and supplies from rain, snow, wind, and ultraviolet light.

Tarps are one of those items you'll want to have if you're going off-grid for camping or to live long-term, but deciding which one offers the most value can be challenging. Options range from inexpensive tarps like Harbor Freight's $3.49 5.5-by-7.5-foot all-purpose weather-resistant HFT to waterproof canvas tarps that can cost nearly $100 for a similar size.

Project Farm, a popular YouTube channel with 3.78 million subscribers, embarked on a year-long test pitting 14 different 9-foot-by-11-foot tarps against the elements and themselves starting in July of 2024. Tarps from Harbor Freight, Vevor, Amazon Basics, Rugged Rhino, and Campmac are just a few of the entrants with prices ranging from $7.99 for the Harbor Freight light-duty blue tarp, to an $18 Harbor Freight Extreme, and a super heavy duty Campmac canvas tarp that's currently unavailable on Amazon but reportedly sold for around $50 when it was purchased for the test.

After performing strength and protection tests and assessing the damage from 12 months of exposure wrapped around hay bales outdoors, both Harbor Freight tarps stacked up well against the competition. The light-duty Harbor Freight tarp ranked higher in Project Farm's test than four higher-priced competitors, and the Harbor Freight Extreme placed mid-pack, ahead of at least one tarp that cost more than twice as much.