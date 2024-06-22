What's The Difference Between Harbor Freight's Standard, Medium, & Heavy Duty Tarps?

Harbor Freight sells several top-rated, affordable items that can help with many of the projects you have going on, whether at home, in the shop, or on the worksite. Additionally, if you browse through the coupons page, sometimes you can get items for a good price, or even free depending on how much you spend. One of these items is among a selection of Harbor Freight's tarps. Tarps are useful in many areas like a mechanic's workshop and even living off-grid and are always a great find to have on hand. However, there are so many to choose from in terms of size, price, material, and even color, but what are the differences between them all?

When it comes to tarps, you'll usually see two important measurements: the size and the thickness. The size indicates the length and width of the tarp. However, a tarp's thickness is measured in mils, which is 1/1,000 of an inch. This means that the more mils a tarp has, the thicker it is. Below you'll learn the standard thickness for different Harbor Freight tarps and which type to use for specific situations.