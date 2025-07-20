Here's What Yeti Coolers Are Made Out Of (And Why They're So Expensive)

The summer months are well and truly upon us, meaning any means of staying cool is welcome. That goes for food and drinks, too, as keeping them out in the heat during a summer barbeque is far from ideal. This is where coolers are essential, and at this stage in the game, there are loads of different ones to consider. There are plenty of benefits to using a smart cooler, though there's nothing wrong with going for something simpler and more traditional. That's where established cooler brand Yeti can help, offering up coolers of all different shapes and sizes to meet your summer outing needs.

Naturally, if you're debating on purchasing a Yeti cooler, you'll want to know what they're made of. As it turns out, the materials they're made from aren't all that uncommon. Yeti coolers are typically made from polyethylene, or plastic, but that's not the most interesting part of their construction. They're created through the process of rotational molding, or rotomolding, which involves rotating material under immense heat. The plastic is placed in a mold, spinning on two axes at two different speeds, and is melted into the right form. The mold is then given the chance to cool, forming a hollow yet durable container for your refreshments. Polyurethane foam is added to act as insulation, retaining the cold within.