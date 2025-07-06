Can You Put Dry Ice In A Yeti Cooler?

As the summer months unfold, two major changes happen: outdoor time becomes more common, and temperatures rise. Thus, when people go out for their latest beach trip, hike, or adventure, they're always looking for ways to beat the heat. Fortunately, there are plenty of must-have gadgets to keep you cool during increasingly high temperatures. Similarly, for those who want to bring food and drinks along but don't want them to spoil in the heat, coolers are your best friend. That is, so long as you use the right coolant to keep your meals fresh.

There are numerous cooler brands on the market, with Yeti being one of the most prominent. The company boasts several different cooler models, all more than capable of keeping whatever you choose to keep within them ice cold. If you're looking to use dry ice — a significantly colder and longer-lasting alternative to regular ice — however, you'll want to be sure of the model you have, as not all Yeti coolers can handle it. The Yeti website specifically states that the Tundra and Roadie Hard Coolers, as well as the Tank Ice Bucket, are the only Yeti products intended for use with dry ice. But just as important as knowing which Yeti product to use with dry ice is how to pack it right. It's not too involved a process, but it's worth going over for safety reasons.