Dry Ice Could Save Your Car. Here's How

Dry ice is a unique compound that serves many disparate purposes. Dry ice can be used as a cooling mechanism on a hot, sunny day, or even to remove a wart or mole on a patient (via Irish Carbonic). Dry ice can break adhesive bonds, rapidly cool a space, and it can even be used as a supplement to firefighting efforts because the substance sucks up oxygen, which is a crucial element in sustaining a fire. Dry ice is also a key element in creating fun backyard science experiments!

The use cases for dry ice are many, and industrial leaders have utilized dry ice for cleaning purposes for many years, according to Cold Jet. New advancements in the world of car care have brought dry ice into the forefront, and now customers are driving away with vehicles that look and perform as if they were brand new. Cleaning the car has continued to be an important task for drivers, and this technology can amplify the effectiveness of that process.

How Stuff Works notes that dry ice is simply carbon dioxide in a frozen state of matter. The extremely cold temperature of a block of dry ice (-109.3 degrees Fahrenheit) makes it a potent tool for mechanics, industrial fabricators, and car owners alike. Leveraging dry ice in your car care routine can transform the way you think of cleaning and protecting this important mode of transportation.