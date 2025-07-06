Who Owns Yeti And Where Are The Coolers Made?

If you enjoy spending time in the wilderness, you know that having a few useful gadgets around can or break any trip off the grid. That's particularly true if you're taking any perishables along with you, with a good cooler typically being the best way to keep such items safe. And if you've explored the cooler market of late, you've no doubt spent time looking at those bearing the Yeti brand.

Yeti is, after all, regarded as one of the better options on the high-end cooler market, with the brand's hard and soft shelled options largely earning raves from users across the globe. Those coolers are, perhaps, celebrated a little more in the United States than other countries, as Yeti is indeed a brand that boasts American origins. The company was actually founded in Austin, Texas back in 2006. In the two decades since, Yeti's cooler line has grown to compete with long-established outdoor brands like Igloo and Coleman.

That success is largely the work of brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders, who founded Yeti in '06. In their first six years guiding the Yeti ship, the Driftwood, Texas natives transformed their little cooler startup into a $40 billion outdoor gear empire. But in 2012, they sought outside investment to grow the business further, with Cortec Group securing a controlling interest in Yeti. Roy and Ryan Seiders are, of course, still involved with Yeti, but in 2018 it became a publicly traded company, meaning ownership not belongs to a shareholder collective.