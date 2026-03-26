Can A $40 Knockoff DeWalt Chainsaw Beat The $130 Original? This Test Found Out

A range of brands make cordless pruning saws, and they're potentially a very handy addition to your arsenal of outdoor tools. Much like its long-standing rivals Milwaukee and Makita, DeWalt makes a pruning saw that has been copied by knockoff brands that use the same interchangeable batteries as the real thing. A test by Project Farm put all of these saws to the test to see how they performed in a variety of situations, and surprisingly, the knockoff versions of some big-name tools performed impressively well, with the knockoff DeWalt saw not far behind its legitimate counterpart.

In a test that timed how long each saw took to cut through 2x8 lumber, the knockoff DeWalt couldn't match the real DeWalt saw, with the former taking 5.72 seconds while the latter took just 2.87 seconds. However, the knockoff still outperformed a genuine Makita saw, which took 5.93 seconds to make the same cut.

Another test was designed to see how much downward force each saw could take without stalling. The knockoff DeWalt stalled at 10 pounds, and the real DeWalt stalled at 21 pounds, comfortably beating its counterfeit counterpart. However, Ryobi and Craftsman's saws both outperformed the real DeWalt, hitting over 30 pounds of downward force before stalling, while the Milwaukee saw that Project Farm tested hit 94 pounds and still didn't stall, making it the winner by a large margin.