Why You Shouldn't Buy Knock-Off DeWalt Tools

Should you have one in hand or several high-quality pictures, there are several ways to spot a potentially fake DeWalt tool. As mentioned, if you can hold and test the tool before buying, the build quality is usually a dead giveaway. Fake tools are generally lighter, have mismatched, extra, or otherwise unusual screws holding them together, and don't have certain labels that genuine DeWalt wouldn't come without. There might even be structural differences when it comes to their general shape. Should the tool have a control panel or buttons of some kind, this too may look completely different on a bootleg copy.

Before even buying such a tool, there are two big things to keep in mind: the source and the price. If you're not buying from an official DeWalt retailer, or at least someone who has extensive documentation proving they're selling real DeWalt products, you could end up with a fake. This is true if the price seems just a bit too good for what you're getting. If you have a specific tool in mind, it's worth your time to look into what it's being sold for on the DeWalt or Home Depot website, for instance. It's one thing to score a deal; it's another to fall for a price that's just unbelievably good.

Many agree there are some DeWalt products you should steer clear of and avoid, but none are likely as hazardous in one way or another as bootlegs. That's why it's crucial to be as discerning as possible when buying tools, used or new, from possibly untrustworthy sources. If not, you and your wallet could end up in a serious bind, needing new tools with fewer funds to buy them.