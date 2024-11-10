5 Makita Products That Are Perfect For Tailgating

With the cold starting to set in, there are going to be people who will be looking for a hot drink to hold while waiting for their burgers and other tailgating foods. However, chances are that you're either using a grill on a camping trip or all the burners on your outdoor kitchen stove. Makita sells the innovative 18V (36V) LXT Hot Water Kettle for $229. The only catch with this tool is that you'll need two Makita 18V batteries — preferably higher amp hour ones because of how much power the machine requires

Advertisement

According to Makita, with two 5.0 Ah batteries, you can boil up to 27 ounces of water in nine minutes from 50 degrees Fahrenheit. That's approximately three cups of hot chocolate ready to go. It does come with a dual layer construction which allows the kettle to retain its heat, so if you don't need the water right away, it won't be a problem. Furthermore, it has safety features that will automatically turn the kettle off if there's not enough water inside. It also won't turn on if the kettle isn't properly placed in its base.

It comes with a 4.5 out of five stars rating on Amazon, and according to review videos on YouTube, it does the job well. One YouTuber even points out that the kettle is cool to touch even if the water is boiling side. Another YouTuber even used it to cook their hotdogs, so this kettle doesn't have to be used for only drinks.

Advertisement