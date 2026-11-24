4 New Samsung Gadgets & Products Coming Out Soon (November 2026)
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November 2026 has already delivered several new Samsung releases — and another is on the way. In terms of numbers, there's nothing out of the ordinary here. In terms of what's on offer, the range could be considered wider than usual. November releases include everything from affordable accessories to what is possibly one of the Korean company's most ambitious launches in recent years. There's also a jaw-dropping China-exclusive device that costs more than most laptops, and a new earbud design has landed, too — one that has been eagerly anticipated Stateside for some time.
But it's not just the individual products that catch the eye; it's the broader picture they paint. Samsung is deepening existing partnerships and pushing into markets it hasn't previously explored. That ambitious launch mentioned earlier is born of a trio of unlikely collaborators, and it could even signal which markets Samsung has an eye on going forward.
So, to sum up, some of Samsung's November 2026 releases are a natural extension of what the company already does well — others, a genuine departure. And whether available in stores or for pre-order, these November launches are all timed perfectly for the holiday season. Here is everything new from Samsung this November.
Samsung Galaxy Buds On
With the open-ear, clip-on design growing more popular in the United States, Samsung has finally made its move. The Samsung Galaxy Buds On arrived in early November 2026, priced at $229.99, and it's about time. That's because the Korean giant is well positioned to provide some of the best open-ear headphones. Manufacturing both the hardware and the software ensures Samsung can include features that hardware-only brands cannot. Galaxy Buds On features such as Head Gestures, Quick Voice Memo, Gemini Live, and Auto Volume are exclusive to Galaxy phone owners. So if you're invested in the ecosystem, these earbuds are a compelling buy, though somewhat less so if you're not.
Our sister site Engadget noted that, to get the fit right, Samsung analyzed over 119 million ear data points. That should've been plenty of data for it to successfully land on a good low-pressure clip design. It accommodates a wide range of shapes and sizes, and there will be nothing wedged inside your earholes. With open-ear awareness and a secure fit, the buds are ideal for running outdoors, while IP54 water resistance takes care of rain and sweat. However, with that rating, you won't want to be trying them out in the pool.
The Audio Leakage Reduction feature uses reversed sound waves to limit sound bleeding out around you. This means you won't be distracting others in the office. At the same time, your ears should be receiving dynamic, impactful audio, and the Class-D amplifier is designed to balance sound performance with power efficiency. Finally, three microphones work with a dedicated voice pickup unit to ensure crystal-clear calls even if you're stuck in a noisy traffic jam. So, if you haven't yet switched to clip-on earbuds, the Galaxy Buds On are a good opportunity to make the switch.
Samsung SmartTag3
Another early-November Samsung release was the SmartTag3. At 35% smaller and 33% lighter than the SmartTag2, it comes with a serious size reduction, which is mostly down to dropping the built-in keyring that dominated its predecessor's build. The battery life has also been extended to an impressive 550 days (790 days in Power-Saving Mode), while another big development is that the SmartTag is now compatible with iOS — though Apple users will naturally still find a handful of features, including Compass View, Ring Phone, and Left Behind Alert, exclusive to the Samsung ecosystem. One SmartTag3 will set you back $30, with a four-pack giving you savings of $20.
The tracker makes use of Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding. It powers Compass View, a mode that guides you with distance and direction from up to 60 meters on select 2026 Galaxy flagships, which is triple the SmartTag2's range. Once you're really close, you can switch to ultra-wideband for even more accuracy. And if you've lost something further afield, there are almost 1 billion devices connected to the Galaxy Find Network, so there should be enough nearby to ping its location accurately.
Interesting features include Place Notification, where you can set alerts for when the tagged item crosses the boundary of a zone you define. Movement Detection Alert flags unexpected movement, and Left Behind Alert warns you before you walk away without something important. Then there's Lost Mode, which uses the built-in NFC chip to display your registered contact details to anyone who taps the tag with a compatible phone. One last genuinely useful feature flagged by Engadget is the pet tracker. It can keep tabs on how active Fido has been, how long they've been on the move, and even how well they're sleeping.
Intelligent Eyewear
Intelligent Eyewear is another exciting product to come out of Samsung's partnership with Google. Designed in collaboration with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, these smart glasses are also stylish. The Gentle Monster design comes with a sleek black frame, while Warby Parker's comes in a rich brown or a deep forest green, and each will be part of its respective brand's regular product lineup. Neither design is technically available in November. However, pre-orders for both opened on November 12, with shipping from December 10.
The glasses work on both Android and iOS, and a simple "Hey Google" or a tap on the frame pulls up Gemini. You can ask about anything you're looking at, be that a menu, a road sign, or a landmark. You can pull up reviews for places you're walking by or ask for turn-by-turn directions in your ear. Then there's the built-in camera, which is about way more than just taking photos. It can record video, stream what you're looking at, or even capture a whiteboard or meeting straight into Samsung Notes. You can also use your voice to edit or clean up shots, while calls, messages, and music are all accessible without getting your phone out.
Real-time translation is another excellent feature, particularly for travelers, and Google claims it preserves voice qualities, from tone and pace to pitch. Gemini can even run errands in the background, like calling an Uber or ordering lunch, while Samsung says the glasses will one-up Meta's battery life. The glasses are expected to run for nine hours, while the charging case will give you a further seven charges.
Samsung W27
The Samsung W27 is a China-exclusive foldable smartphone that became available in the country on November 13. It's essentially the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra but with a more luxurious finish — and a more premium price to match. The dimensions and weight are identical, but it's the design that sets it apart. The frame and camera island are finished in gold with a tactile, grippy texture that makes it stand out from some of the best foldable smartphones you can buy. The rear is available in two rather romantic-sounding colors: Jì xiá hóng (rosy dawn clouds) or Jì hú lán (clear blue lake). It's also shielded by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, and the IP48 rating handles water well, although it stops short of full dust protection.
The outer screen measures 6.5 inches, and the phone unfolds to an 8-inch OLED panel that's big enough to feel genuinely tablet-like. Both run a sharp QXGA+ resolution, and with OLED delivering its signature deep blacks, vivid colors, and strong contrast, everything from videos to photos should look fabulous. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, which Qualcomm claims is the world's fastest mobile CPU, and the camera setup is comprehensive. A 200MP main shooter is backed by a 50MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3x telephoto. There are also 10MP selfie cameras on each screen. One is designed for taking quick shots without having to unfold, the other for video calls when it's open.
Storage starts at 512GB, for which you'll need to splash out 18,999 yuan if you happen to be in China. That's just about $2,850. The flight ticket alone will likely be much cheaper. For the 1TB model, you're looking at an eye-watering 21,999 yuan (about $3,300).