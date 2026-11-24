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November 2026 has already delivered several new Samsung releases — and another is on the way. In terms of numbers, there's nothing out of the ordinary here. In terms of what's on offer, the range could be considered wider than usual. November releases include everything from affordable accessories to what is possibly one of the Korean company's most ambitious launches in recent years. There's also a jaw-dropping China-exclusive device that costs more than most laptops, and a new earbud design has landed, too — one that has been eagerly anticipated Stateside for some time.

But it's not just the individual products that catch the eye; it's the broader picture they paint. Samsung is deepening existing partnerships and pushing into markets it hasn't previously explored. That ambitious launch mentioned earlier is born of a trio of unlikely collaborators, and it could even signal which markets Samsung has an eye on going forward.

So, to sum up, some of Samsung's November 2026 releases are a natural extension of what the company already does well — others, a genuine departure. And whether available in stores or for pre-order, these November launches are all timed perfectly for the holiday season. Here is everything new from Samsung this November.