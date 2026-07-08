10 Of The Best Foldable Smartphones You Can Buy

When the company named Royale revealed the first-ever foldable phone to the world, the Royal FlexPai, everyone was amused. However, it was Samsung, with its Galaxy Fold in 2019, that brought foldable phones to the mainstream. Still, for a long time, foldables were only accessible to early adopters and people with deep pockets. Speaking of the current situation, the scenario has completely changed. There are several brands with their hands deep in the foldable smartphone category, with some offering budget foldables as well.

We have foldables in two forms, flip-style and book-style, each with its unique selling points. Picking the best ones isn't just about one spec on the spec sheet. It boils down to how these phones stand up in daily use –- the hinge quality, the software quirks, the display crease, etc. The good thing is that each folding smartphone on the market isn't the same, and each has its own USP.

Some of the folding smartphones are available everywhere, including the U.S., but a few are harder to get and are restricted to specific markets. That is worth knowing before you fall in love with one. Whether you want a folding smartphone that flips down or something that opens up to a tablet, here are 10 of the best folding smartphones you can buy today.