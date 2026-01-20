Flip-Style Vs Book-Style Folding Phones: What's The Difference?

When foldable phones first hit the market in 2019, it was unclear whether they would stick around. The first mass-market folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, had durability issues and was even recalled briefly. But nearly seven years later, the market is only growing. More companies than ever make folding phones, and Apple is rumored to be releasing its first foldable iPhone in 2026. By now, two dominant form factors have emerged: the flip-style and the book-style foldable, and they represent two different visions of our flexible future.

On the surface, the difference between the two is self-evident. A flip-style foldable, also known as a flip phone, looks like a normal smartphone when unfolded along its horizontal axis. Typical flip phones include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola Razr. By contrast, a book-style foldable looks like a normal smartphone when folded, but opens up to reveal a much larger display when unfolded along its vertical axis. It is typified by models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

But though both are foldables, the experience of using a flip phone is vastly different from that of using a book-style foldable. They suit different use cases, in terms of portability, software and hardware features, and quirks unique to each phone's implementation of the style. Someone whose needs are satisfied by a book-style foldable may find themselves unsuited to a flip phone, and vice versa. If you're in the market for a folding phone, you'll need to decide which kind of device is best for you. Here's what you need to know.