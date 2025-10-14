5 Useful Ways To Use Google Gemini AI On Your Phone

AI assistants are becoming increasingly more capable, helping simplify a range of everyday tasks that'd otherwise require a lot of time and effort. You may already be using some of them on your computer to improve writing, summarize content, generate images, or write code. However, these AI assistants aren't limited to computers. They can be equally helpful on a mobile phone.

While various AI assistants are available for download on the Play Store, your Android phone will likely have Google's Gemini as the default digital assistant. Gemini is a powerful AI assistant with multimodal capabilities, meaning it can process multiple types of data, such as text, images, audio, and video. It's also one of our underrated Google apps you should use on your Android device. iPhone users can also use Gemini AI by downloading the Google Gemini app from the App Store, though you may not get the same experience due to a lack of integration.

But what exactly can you use Gemini AI on your phone for? Aside from basic tasks, such as brainstorming, reasoning, and image generation, there are several other practical applications, like booking a flight. We've already covered how you can unlock new functionality on your phone using Gemini AI extensions. Now, we explore five useful ways to use Gemini AI on a phone without needing extensions.