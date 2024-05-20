How To Use Google's Circle To Search Feature On An iPhone

Unveiled earlier in 2024, Circle to Search is a new Android feature that makes the iPhone appear sluggish in its search experience. The new addition that's available on select Android smartphones including the Pixel series and the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup utilizes multi-search, using both text and images as input, and retrieves the most relevant results from the internet.

Though touted as a bleeding-edge tool supercharged by AI, it works almost identically to Google Lens. A few key improvements include being able to select text or images on the screen more precisely using a freehand lasso tool, and the ability to initiate a search instantly without having to take any screenshots and import them into the Google Lens app.

It's unclear if and when the Circle to Search feature will make its way to all Android phones, since it seems to be exclusive to Google and Samsung phones and tablets for the time being. Then there's the iPhone with its Siri-ously bad experience when it comes to making a quick and reliable search. Turns out, there is a way you can add the Circle to Search feature to an iPhone — well, kind of.