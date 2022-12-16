You Can Use Google Lens On Your iPhone And iPad - Here's How

You probably already use your iPhone or iPad to take photos of anything interesting you come across on a daily basis. Imagine if there was an easy way to access background information on the images in your camera roll. Not only would you be able to learn about things that are both familiar and new to you, but in some cases, you may even be able to copy important data and save it elsewhere. Thanks to the technology powering image-recognition apps, these are now achievable endeavors that can significantly enhance the usefulness of your mobile device.

An example of a popular image-recognition tool is Google Lens. By using a mobile device's camera, it analyzes a picture's subject and compares it against related photo content accessible through the internet. It also takes certain elements in the captured image and uses it to produce potentially helpful information for any questions you may have about it.

Since Android is a Google product like Lens, anybody who tries the latter feature on any Android device would have access to its full capacity. Apart from having a dedicated app on Google Play, Android users would be able to use Google Lens through Google Photos, as well as via Google Assistant and the Google app on certain phone models. Would Apple fans be able to take advantage of this cool technology, though? The short answer is yes, but there are a couple of limitations.