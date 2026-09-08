I Switched To Clip-On Earbuds — Now I Get Why People Love Them

My biggest sound concern going in was bass. Open-ear designs are known to sound thin and weak, especially when it comes to the low end. This belief should make sense since they don't create a sealed chamber in your ear canal as standard earbuds do. For this reason, my expectation was decent mids and highs at best, and no-chance for bass-heavy tracks. I mentally accepted this as the price to pay for leaving my ears open.

That wasn't the case with the UU2, whose drivers sit just outside the ear canal and are angled in a way that directs sound inward. This simple design makes more of the low frequencies reach your eardrum. I listen to rock and hip-hop and both bass-lines and drums punch and kick as they should. It isn't the chest-thumping bass you'd get from perfectly sealed earbuds like the AirPods Pro or one of its alternatives, but it's quite far from the dreadful experience I was mentally prepared for.

For the specific pair I tried out, enabling Lossless Digital Audio Codec (LDAC) injected a bit more life into sound clarity and detail. It also made the already decent bass feel more solid. I never went in thinking that the clip-on buds would sound better than my regular buds, but they did. My everyday in-ear earbuds before this experiment were the Oraimo SpaceBuds, which are still solid budget ANC earbuds in my experience.